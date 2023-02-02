Home page politics

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Kyiv. © Uncredited/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP/dpa

An EU-Ukraine summit will take place in Kyiv on Friday. Heads of state and government are not expected, but extensive support in the fight against Russia. The news ticker.

Update from February 2, 10:25 p.m.: With a view to the EU-Ukraine summit this Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has called for concrete accession prospects for his country. “I believe that Ukraine deserves to start negotiations on EU membership already this year,” said Zelenskyy in his evening address on Thursday. Further integration into the European Union would give Ukrainians “energy and motivation to fight despite all obstacles and threats”.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel want to meet with Zelenskyj in Kyiv this Friday. Ukraine has had candidate country status since June. However, it usually takes many years to become a member. Another topic of the summit, which takes place under strict security precautions, is additional European support in the war against Russia.

In view of the difficult situation – especially in the east – Zelenskyi reiterated his call for increased pressure on Russia. Strategically, Russia’s defeat is already foreseeable. “But tactically they still have resources for offensive attempts. They are looking for ways to change the course of the war.”

EU-Ukraine summit: Von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv – and promises further support

First report from February 2nd: Kyiv – Before the EU-Ukraine summit taking place on Friday, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv. Already on Thursday, at the start of her two-day visit to Kyiv, she promised further extensive support in the fight against Russia: “Our presence in Kyiv today is a very clear signal: The entire European Union is on the side of Ukraine in the long term,” said the German politician alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine has become the center of Europe. “To the place where our values ​​are upheld, where our freedom is defended and where the future of Europe is written.”

For the former defense minister, it is the fourth trip since the beginning of the war to the country that is impatiently striving to join the EU. For the first time she was accompanied by 15 EU commissioners. The highlight of the trip is to be an EU-Ukraine summit this Friday. EU Council President Charles Michel is also expected to attend, but not the heads of state and government of the 27 member states. It is the first summit of its kind in a country in the middle of a war.

EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv: Von der Leyen announces further aid for Ukraine

Von der Leyen and her team announced further financial, military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine on Thursday. Around 150 million euros are to be made available for the reconstruction of the energy infrastructure destroyed by Russia. In addition, the EU will provide 2,400 power generators – in addition to the 3,000 that have been supplied since the start of the Ukraine war. According to von der Leyen, a new package of sanctions against Russia should be decided by the anniversary of the start of the war on February 24. It would already be the tenth.

The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also officially announced the expansion of the European training mission for Ukrainian armed forces. This is to train an additional 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers, bringing the total to 30,000. According to Borrell, the EU mission will also train the crew of main battle tanks. This is to ensure that the Ukrainians can effectively use the Leopard 2 tanks that countries like Germany want to provide. In addition, the EU wants to provide 25 million euros for mine clearance in recaptured areas.

EU-Ukraine summit: Selenskyj seeks support for his country in advance

Zelenskyy campaigned for further support to win the war against Russia. “Now it’s obvious that the dream of a peaceful Europe can only be realized together with Ukraine and only by defeating Russia,” said the 45-year-old. “Ukraine is defending on the battlefield the very values ​​that made Europe unite and unite.”

However, accession to the EU is by no means a sure-fire success – even though Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal has recently said several times that Ukraine could do it in the next two years. In fact, after Ukraine became a candidate for membership last summer, negotiations on accession have not even started. At the time, the EU linked this step to Ukraine fulfilling seven requirements.

It is about the selection process for Ukrainian constitutional judges and a stronger fight against corruption – especially at a high level. The EU is also demanding that standards in the fight against money laundering be observed and a law against the excessive influence of oligarchs be implemented. Von der Leyen only touched on these hurdles on Thursday and instead praised the country’s “impressive progress”. After the summer, your agency wants to present a detailed report on Ukraine’s progress with reforms.

In addition to von der Leyen and Borrell, the Vice-Presidents Margrethe Vestager, Valdis Dombrovskis, Vera Jourova and Margaritis Schinas were part of the EU delegation in Kyiv. Vice President Frans Timmermans, among others, stayed in Brussels for emergencies. He is number two in the EU Commission and would take over her duties on an interim basis if President von der Leyen were to fail, for example as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv. (dpa/fmü)