The Brexit agreement reached is good news for diplomatic relations. But many points of contention remain unsolved.

Boris Johnson did it. Great Britain is leaving the EU internal market, but retains duty-free access for goods exports to the EU without having to bow to EU institutions. The Brexit promise of “Vote Leave” in the 2016 referendum has been fulfilled. The exit from the EU was successful and Great Britain’s “bright future” can begin.

So much for the rhetoric, and it is indeed creditable that the EU and UK negotiators managed to reach an agreement before the deadline. Regardless of the content, this achievement takes a lot of poison out of the future relationship between the EU and Europe’s second largest economy. And the result avoids a lot of stress in people’s everyday life.

However, it is also part of the reality that many issues remain unresolved. They are simply postponed. Take fishing as an example: over the next five and a half years, EU catch quotas in British waters will fall slightly, but a new fishing regime that will apply from mid-2026 has yet to be negotiated. For example, common standards: Both sides now have the right to punitive tariffs if the other undermines the applicable standards.

But what exactly these consist of and how a decision is made and implemented, that will then be seen. Wherever they could not agree, both sides simply created structures to deal with disagreements in the future – that is pragmatic, but nothing more. So this deal is just a respite – after all.

The rules on fair competition are to be reviewed in four years’ time, the entire agreement in five years – this will overshadow the European elections in May 2024 and the next British parliamentary election by the end of 2024 at the latest. A new fishing regime should be in place in five and a half years – that will have to be negotiated in the middle of France’s presidential election campaign in spring 2026. With this deal, Brexit is far from over. It’s just started.