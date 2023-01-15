EU | Two Belgian MEPs have already admitted that they accepted a free trip to Qatar

In the corruption scandal that emerged in December, Qatar is suspected of paying large bribes to influence EU policy. Qatar has denied that it tried to bribe MEPs.

Already two Belgian MEPs have admitted to accepting free trips to Qatar.

On Sunday, an MEP from the Belgian Socialist Party by Marc Tarabella the lawyer said he traveled to Qatar in early 2020. The trip had been paid for by the Qatari government, and Tarabella had not reported his trip in accordance with parliamentary rules.

Earlier in the week, Tarabella’s party mate Maria Arena had admitted to having made a similar trip to Qatar in May 2022.

MEP Maria Arena in Brussels in 2017.

At the heart of the scandal is the fired former vice-president of the EU Parliament Eva Kaili, who was arrested in mid-December. In addition to Kail, at least his common-law partner has been arrested Francesco Giorgiformer MEP Pier Antonio Panzeri and an Italian lobbyist Niccolo Figa-Talamanca.

In December, the Belgian police raided the addresses of former and current MEPs and lobbyists. Around 1.5 million euros in cash were found in the raids.

Tarabella has close connections with the Italian Panzer, whose apartment was raided with around 600,000 euros in cash.

Tarabella’s apartment was also raided. The Belgian politician has denied his involvement in the corruption scandal.