The Italian Prime Minister is committed to supporting Ursula's repeat leadership of the EU Executive

They renamed it the “piadina pact” the one aired yesterday in Forlì between Giorgia Meloni and Ursula Von der Leyen. On the one hand, the outgoing President of the European Commission publicly acknowledges Meloni for the successes achieved with the remodulation of the Pnrr (helping her to silence the controversy in flooded Romagna) and continues to support the Italian line on immigration; on the other, the Italian prime minister is committed to supporting Ursula's repeat leadership of the EU Executive.

Of course, this second step is still officially denied by the leading Melonians in Europe. “Only institutional collaboration, no automatic support”, they persist in repeating. And no expansion of the “pact” to other sensitive dossiers for Italy, such as beach concessions or the agreement ITA-Lufthansa: matches that will continue on autonomous tracks.

In the meantime, however, the scenario of a vote in favor of a new Von der Leyen mandate, at least from the future large delegation of FdI MEPs, now seems to be in the works. Not surprisingly too Melonsin the Fiume press conference at the beginning of the year, was keen to clarify the difference between the vote at the beginning of the mandate and Strasbourg which ratifies the new President of the Commission and the permanent membership of a new political majority. Also because, at home FdIthe old dream of overturning the balance by trying to build a new majority without the socialists has not yet been abandoned.

