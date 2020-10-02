Tensions are still high in Nagorno-Karabakh where Turkey is interfering in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. From Brussels, Emmanuel Macron affirmed, Thursday, October 1, that among these forces interposed by Turkey, there would be jihadists. “We have information, with certainty, which indicates that Syrian fighters left the theater of operation, jihadist fighters, to join Nagorno-Karabakh. This is a very serious, new fact, which is also changing the situation. given”, declared the head of state.

Turkey and President Erdogan are therefore blowing hot and cold with the 27. “On gas drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, it has lowered the pressure on Turkey, but not on Cyprus”, specifies the correspondent of France Televisions Pascal Verdeau, live from Brussels, who underlines that the “Erdogan case embarrasses Europeans”. Faut then sanction Turkey? Yes, without context answer the Cypriots, joined by the Austrian chancellor who proposes to draw a red line against the maneuvers of Turkey. Emmanuel Macron speaks out for a demanding dialogue, reports Pascal Verdeau, live from Brussels.