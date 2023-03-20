Tunisia lands on the table at the meeting of foreign ministers

There Tunisia worries. In Brussels many repeat it. Concerns on the economic, political fronts, the stability of the country and for the impact on migrations towards the European Union, Italy in primis. The foreign minister himself Antonio Tajani, had asked last month to include the Tunisian dossier on the agenda of the meeting on Monday 20 March with his counterparts in Brussels. In the meantime the situation deteriorated further, leading to the resignation of the Minister of the Interior, Taoufik Charfeddinereplaced by Kamal Fekigovernor of Tunis since 2021 and very loyal to the president.

“It is a key country for our neighborhood but is currently experiencing a very serious economic and political situation. We have witnessed a deterioration of democracy, the rule of law, human rights, with the arrest of members of the opposition and civil society. All things that go out of the spirit of Jasmine Revolution in which we hoped and this obviously also has repercussions on migration. I expect Italy to raise the issue,” explained a senior EU official who worked on preparing the meeting of the Twenty-seven heads of diplomacy.

“We are trying to get the Tunisian authorities to comply with the conditions to get support from the International Monetary Fund“, he added.

On Monday day, the EU he will decide his political action towards the country. He will not fail to strongly condemn the latest policies deemed xenophobic and contrary to the principles of the rule of law. But the opposition on the balance between rights and stability weighs on the table. Many fear the risk of a new Libyan scenario if the situation were to get out of control, even if not very democratic.

