The European Union has begun to transfer to Ukraine the first proceeds of assets frozen in Russia, as foreseen by the agreements reached at the G7 and Ecofin. As announced today by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Brussels will send 1.5 billion euros to Kiev to invest in the defense sector and in the reconstruction of the country invaded more than two years ago by Moscow.

“The EU stands with Ukraine,” he said written von der Leyen on X (formerly Twitter) today. “Today we are shifting €1.5 billion of proceeds from frozen Russian assets to the defense and reconstruction of Ukraine. There is no better symbol or use for Kremlin money than making Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live.”

“The windfall revenues generated by EU operators and held by central securities depositories (CSDs), which arise from frozen Russian sovereign assets, were made available by Euroclear to the Commission as a first instalment on 23 July,” it said. law in a statement from the Commission. “The money will now be channeled through the European Peace Facility and the Ukraine Facility to support Ukraine’s military capabilities and the reconstruction of the country.”

“90 percent of the financial contribution from extraordinary revenues will be allocated to the European Peace Facility,” the Commission explains. “10 percent to the Ukraine Facility.” The next instalment is scheduled for March 2025.

But how will these funds be spent? “The first tranche of the windfall profits (from the assets frozen to Russia, ed.) will provide concrete support on the ground. In particular, with 1.4 billion euros allocated to the European Peace Facility, we are ready to finance the acquisition of priority military equipment, namely air defense, artillery ammunition, and also through procurement for the Ukrainian defense industry,” explained the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. “We are not only providing military support to Ukraine, but also made in Ukraine, contributing to Ukraine’s resilience in fighting Russia’s war of aggression.