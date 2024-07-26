Brussels (Reuters)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced yesterday that the European Union will transfer 1.5 billion euros ($1.63 billion) in proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

Western countries have frozen nearly $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets since the crisis erupted in February 2022.

Last month, the G7 and the European Union agreed to use interest earned on frozen Russian assets to back a $50 billion loan to Ukraine, to help it defend itself.

Russia has vowed to take legal action.

“Today we are transferring 1.5 billion euros of proceeds from frozen Russian assets to the defence and reconstruction of Ukraine. There is no better signal or use of the Kremlin’s money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live,” von der Leyen said on the social media platform X.

Russia responded by saying it would carefully consider how to respond to the transfer of proceeds from its frozen assets to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that the EU move was “illegal” and that Russia would take “carefully considered measures.”

“These steps taken by the European Commission will not go unanswered,” he added.