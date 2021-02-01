The EU will make a decision on whether to approve Microsoft’s $ 7.5bn acquisition of ZeniMax by 5th March.

Microsoft requested the European Commission approve the deal on 29th January 2021, a filing on the European Commission’s website shows.

The commission’s antitrust regulators can clear the deal during the preliminary review stage or open up an investigation if it has concerns, Reuters reports.

Microsoft sent shockwaves throughout the video game world when it announced its intention to buy ZeniMax, which owns the likes of Doom, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, back in September 2020

Microsoft aims to boost its first-party Xbox offering while better competing with console rivals Sony and Nintendo.