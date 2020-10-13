The EU opened the melon of sanctions on Belarus at the last summit in Brussels. Less than two weeks ago, a list was launched with forty names of senior officials (members of the Government, the security services or the army) who were considered responsible for fraud in the elections of August 9 and political repression. Perhaps with the hope of being able to force a change of course in the regime, to force its president to enter into dialogue with the opposition, European leaders then opted for gradual punishment; they decided not to apply this corrective to Alexander Lukashenko.

But in this time, Minsk has not softened its authoritarian behavior, as evidenced by the fact that more than 700 people were arrested last Sunday in the protests against the Belarusian leader. So the EU will not wait any longer. It already took almost two months to push the sanctions button and now she is determined to expand her shock wave: Lukashenko will enter ‘part 2’ of that ‘black list’.

The foreign ministers agreed it yesterday in Luxembourg. There will be more punishments. “The EU is prepared to take other restrictive measures, especially against high-ranking entities and officials, including Alexander Lukashenko,” they agreed. In parallel, greater support “for civil society” by strengthening communication with “non-governmental actors”.

The decision was made unanimously. It will mean the prohibition of entry into community territory for the president of the former Soviet republic – and also for members of his family – in addition to the freezing of all his assets in ‘EU territory’. “There has been no improvement in Belarus because the violence of the regime and the arrest of peaceful protesters continues,” justified Heiko Maas, head of Foreign Affairs of Germany, the country that holds the rotating presidency.

The ministers also gave the OK to punishments against Russian officials for the poisoning of the opposition leader Alekséi Navalni, 44, who became seriously ill on August 20 in Siberia and who needed treatment in Berlin, where he continues to recover. Navalni directly blames Vladimir Putin for the alleged attack. And the EU believes that Russia has not provided “a credible explanation”.

Names and surnames are missing



So he opens the procedure with a political agreement that must be finalized. The officials who will be sanctioned must be identified. In addition, the corrective responds to a somewhat ambiguous formulation: it does not punish the act itself (which does not mean that it is not repudiated) but rather formally justifies its decision in the use of a prohibited neurotoxin (of the Novichok type) to commit the alleged crime .

“They have not talked about people or sectors or issues on which we will build these sanctions, although obviously they will not go against the Russian people,” explained the Spanish official, Arancha González-Laya. “Sanctions are a way of expressing our rejection of chemical weapons,” he added. The “cholinesterase inhibitor” (similar to two components of Novichok) found in Navalni’s blood and urine is listed in the list of products banned by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

The open front against Moscow does not prevent “keeping the channels open” on other issues. Germany itself (a firm defender of these sanctions) is keeping alive the mega-project of a gas pipeline that it promotes with Moscow. There are five “pillars” for Europe that must maintain the strategic dialogue: climate change, the fight against terrorism, the Arctic, disinformation and hybrid threats and the promotion of relations on the eastern border (Ukraine, for example).