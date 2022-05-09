By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton will meet Tesla Chairman Elon Musk in the United States on Monday to discuss global supply chain issues and the bloc’s newly agreed rules. that require big tech companies to improve monitoring of online content, Breton’s spokesman said.

The meeting comes weeks after the world’s richest man struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion in cash.

The two will meet in Austin, Texas, where the new headquarters of Tesla, Musk’s electric car maker, is located.

“Technology and supply chains will be at the top of Tesla’s agenda with Elon Musk,” said Terence Zakka, a spokesperson for Breton. “Freedom of expression will also be on the menu between Thierry Breton and Elon Musk. As well as the regulation of the European Union. Expect a dialogue about the Digital Services Act and how the ‘new’ Twitter will follow European rules,” he said.

Musk hit the deal to buy Twitter last month, pledging to revitalize the company, expand the number of users and reduce moderation to facilitate more “freedom of speech.”