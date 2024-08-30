Rules come after problems are found in new scanners | Photo: EFE/EPA/ROB ENGELAAR

From Sunday (September 1st) the European Union (EU) will have new rules on the transport of products, especially liquids, in hand luggage. Passengers traveling to or through the European continent by air transport should be aware of these new rules, which will affect the way hand luggage should be packed.

As reported, from September, all liquids carried in passengers’ hand luggage must be in containers of no more than 100 ml, stored in a transparent plastic bag measuring 20 cm x 20 cm and sealed. They will be inspected separately from the luggage using an X-ray machine before boarding the aircraft. In addition, passengers will also be required to remove electronic devices from their luggage for inspection.

Liquid products, including sunscreen and perfume, in bottles larger than 100ml, must be placed in checked baggage, not carry-on baggage. They are also subject to inspection.

The new rules affect the following items that were currently being carried in hand luggage without many restrictions regarding size:

Drinks of all kinds;

Liquid foods;

Liquid cosmetics, including foundations, sunscreen, lip gloss, perfumes, aerosol deodorant, toothpaste and any other type of gel;

Saline solution or contact lens solution.

The rules that will come into effect this Sunday are not exactly new, as they have already been in force in the past. They were reinstated because, according to information, the European Commission decided to withdraw from circulation the new C3 security scanners that were being implemented by some airports to optimize baggage inspection. The idea was that all airports in EU member countries would be using this equipment by June of this year, which did not happen.

C3 scanners allowed passengers to leave liquids and electronics in their carry-on baggage during inspection before boarding aircraft. The European Commission decided to withdraw the scanners from circulation after receiving a technical report that indicated that such scanners are not entirely reliable in correctly detecting liquids in containers larger than 330 ml. European airports that were already using the scanners will have to implement the old rule again, which will come into effect as of Sunday; those that had not yet installed them will have to continue with the same procedures.