Block pointed to pro-war sermons and comments made by Cyril since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine| Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

The Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church, Cyril of Moscow, is likely to face European Union sanctions over his support for President Vladimir Putin. According to a document from the European External Action Service to which Politico had access, the justification would be that the patriarch has been “one of the most prominent supporters of Russian military aggression against Ukraine”.

According to Politico, the service pointed to pro-war sermons and comments made by Cyril since the beginning of the conflict on February 24, as well as having blessed Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

“Patriarch Cyril is therefore responsible for supporting or implementing actions or policies that harm or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, as well as the stability and security of the country,” the document said. The new sanctions package, which would include measures against Cyril, has yet to be voted on by EU member states.

This week, Pope Francis said in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that he had warned Cyril “not to become Putin’s altar boy” during a video call between the two religious leaders in March.

The Russian Orthodox Church condemned the statement. “Pope Francis has chosen an incorrect tone to convey the content of this conversation,” said the Patriarchate of Moscow. “Such statements do not contribute to the establishment of a constructive dialogue between the Roman Catholic and Russian Orthodox Churches, which is especially needed at the moment.”