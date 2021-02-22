The Council of the European Union decided to impose sanctions against persons associated with the conviction of Alexei Navalny, the founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent). This was announced by the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, reports TASS…

According to Borrell, the measures will be approved and adopted within a week. He outlined the general opinion that the foreign ministers of the bloc countries came to after the talks on February 22: Russia, in their view, is a neighbor, which, however, behaves like a political enemy.

Borrell also said that the European Union and the United States decided to closely coordinate their actions in confronting Russia and China.

The fact that the foreign ministers of the EU countries were preparing to impose sanctions against four high-ranking Russian security officials became known earlier on February 22. At their meeting, no specific names were named, but most likely they are talking about the heads of the Investigative Committee, the Federal Penitentiary Service, the Russian Guard and the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas earlier on February 22 spoke in favor of continuing a constructive dialogue with Russia, despite the clearly difficult situation in relations with the Russian state.

On February 2, the Simonovsky Court of Moscow replaced Navalny’s suspended sentence with a real one for violating the conditions for observing the probationary period in the Yves Rocher case. The Federal Penitentiary Service asked to appoint him a sentence of imprisonment in a colony for a period of 3.5 years. Navalny was charged with 60 violations of public order after a suspended sentence. He will stay in the colony for 2 years and 8 months, taking into account the year spent under house arrest during the preliminary investigation of the Yves Rocher case.

In December 2014, Navalny was sentenced to 3 years 6 months of suspended imprisonment with a fine of 500 thousand rubles on charges of committing fraudulent acts and money laundering (in the Yves Rocher case). His brother Oleg received the same term, but real.