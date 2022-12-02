The 27 member countries of the European Union (EU) reached an agreement to impose a maximum price of US$ 60 per barrel for Russian oil, an unprecedented measure to try to deprive Moscow of an important source of funding for the invasion of Ukraine.

Poland, which had been demanding an even lower price, finally withdrew its objections and the measure will be made official at the weekend, Polish EU representative Andrzej Sados said in Brussels.

The device was developed in coordination with the countries of the G7 (group of the most advanced Western economies in the world) and, in particular, with the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

The White House welcomed the deal, which White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said “will help limit (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s ability to tap into the oil market to finance a war machine that keeps killing innocent Ukrainians”.

Russia has made 67 billion euros (about $70 billion) from its crude oil sales to EU countries since the start of the war in Ukraine in February this year, according to Phuc-Vinh Nguyen, an expert on the issues energy sources from the Jacques Delors Institute.

That sum is more than Russia’s annual military budget, which is around 60 billion euros.

The EU mechanism will ban tankers from transporting Russian oil to EU countries at a price higher than $60.

European insurers will also not be able to underwrite policies above that ceiling. This measure aims to limit the revenue obtained by Russia from its exports to countries like China and India. Neither imposes any kind of sanctions on Moscow.

Russia is the world’s second largest exporter of oil and without these measures it would be easy for it to find new markets.

G7 countries in turn provide insurance services for 90% of the world’s cargo, and the EU is a major player in maritime transport. This position provides them with a clear deterrent element, but at the same time represents a risk of losing markets to new entrants.

– Limited impact –

The main benchmark for Russian crude oil, a barrel of oil from the Urals is being quoted at around $65, just above the ceiling imposed by the EU. Thus, the measure will have a limited impact in the short term.

Ukraine’s close ally, Poland has proposed a $30 limit, according to different sources. Western powers must also take into account, however, the interests of British insurers and Greek merchant shipowners. They must also consider the need for the established ceiling to be higher than production costs, to prevent Russia from cutting its exports.

“Imposing a cap on oil prices is something that has never been seen before. We have entered uncharted territory,” said expert Phuc-Vinh Nguyen.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin last week warned of the “serious consequences” of any attempt to impose a cap on the price of his country’s oil.

Some experts fear a destabilization of the world oil market and wonder what will be the reaction of the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who meet in Vienna, on Sunday (4).

Russia has already warned that it will not deliver oil to countries that intend to impose a maximum price on their hydrocarbon exports.

The EU had already decided to ban the bloc’s countries from buying Russian oil by sea, as of December 5. This measure would eliminate two-thirds of European purchases of Russian oil.

These instruments come several months after embargoes on Russian crude oil imposed by the United States and Canada. Germany and Poland had also decided to end their imports via pipeline before the end of the year.

With this arsenal of measures, 90% of Russian crude oil exports to the EU will be affected, say European experts.