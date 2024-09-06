EU to allocate €300 million to France from revenues from frozen Russian assets for Kyiv

The French Defense Ministry announced the European Union’s plans to allocate 300 million euros from the proceeds of Russia’s frozen assets to Paris for the supply of weapons to Ukraine, reports RIA Novosti.

“The EC has agreed with the Directorate General for Armaments to use these funds to purchase priority materials for Ukraine in the areas of ammunition, artillery and air defense from the French industry,” the department noted.

It is specified that France will be allocated 300 million euros for these purposes during 2024. The ministry emphasized that these funds will be used to continue to build up the republic’s capabilities to support Kyiv.

Earlier, Edouard Husson, a lecturer at the Parisian University of Cergy and the founder of the Institut Brennus association, said that European countries have little chance of having a decisive influence on ending the Ukrainian conflict, and the real reason for its end will be the understanding by the elites in the United States of the scale of the losses they have suffered.