EU to extend sanctions against architects of ‘large-scale surveillance’ in Xinjiang

The European Union (EU) intends to extend sanctions against Chinese officials accused of violating human rights in Xinjiang. About it informs South China Morning Post.

The sanctions target four officials whom Brussels has called the architects of “widespread surveillance” of Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The restrictions will be extended for another year.

Sanctions were first applied to four individuals and legal entities in March 2019. It is noted that since the EU does not see an improvement in the human rights situation in the region, they are likely to remain in place without discussion in December.

On September 1, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights accused the Chinese authorities of serious violations of the rights of Uyghurs and members of other predominantly Muslim communities. The related report stated that “allegations of torture or ill-treatment, including forced treatment and poor conditions of detention, are credible, as are allegations of isolated cases of sexual and gender-based violence.”

In 2021, the think tank Newlines Institute reported violations by the Chinese authorities of each of the prohibitions of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide. The organization emphasized that what is happening with Muslim Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur region of China can be considered extermination.