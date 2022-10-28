The European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Frenchman Thierry Breton, warned Twitter this Friday that in order to operate in the space of the European Union (EU) You must follow the rules that govern the large digital platforms on the block.

The new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, tweeted that “the bird is free”, in reference to the symbol of that social network, but Breton replied that “in Europe, the bird will fly according to our [UE] rules”.

In his tweet, Breton also included a mention of “DSA”, an acronym in English for the Digital Services Act, one of the two bills with which the EU seeks to regulate the operation of the main Internet platforms.

The full text of the Digital Services Law was published on Thursday in the EU Official Journal, and it will formally enter into force in early 2024.



The Digital Services Law is complemented by the Digital Markets Law, and with these two tools the EU seeks to put an end to abuses of power of the giants of the sector and imposes a strict framework of obligations on them.

This law on digital services focuses on aspects such as the defense of human rights, freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law, with the intention of being a tool to put an end to disinformation.

To do this, it contemplates mechanisms for the immediate removal of illegal content and obliges digital platforms to suspend users who “frequently” violate the regulations.

Musk – already owner of companies such as Tesla and SpaceX – took control of Twitter on Thursday after completing the purchase for about 44,000 million dollars.

Once at the helm of Twitter, Musk fired the company’s CEO, CFO and head of the legal affairs division with immediate effect.

AFP