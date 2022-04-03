BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s defense minister said on Sunday the European Union should discuss a ban on Russian gas imports after Ukrainian and European officials accused Russian forces of committing atrocities near Kiev.

“There has to be an answer. Such crimes must not go unanswered,” the Defense Ministry said, quoting Christine Lambrecht in an interview with public broadcaster ARD.

So far, Berlin has resisted growing calls to impose an embargo on Russia’s energy imports, saying its economy and that of other European countries are too dependent on them. Russia supplies 40% of Europe’s gas needs.

But Lambrecht said EU ministers would now have to discuss a ban, according to a tweet from his ministry.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also called for tougher sanctions on Moscow on Sunday, but did not mention the energy sector.

“Those responsible for these war crimes must be held accountable. We will tighten sanctions against Russia and further help Ukraine defend itself,” she said on Twitter.

The EU has been working on additional sanctions for some time, but economic commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Saturday that any additional measures would not affect the energy sector.

Ukraine said on Saturday it had taken full control of the Kiev region for the first time since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24. The mayor of Bucha, a liberated town 37 kilometers northwest of the capital, said 300 residents had been killed by the Russian army.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has denied the allegation, saying images and photographs showing dead bodies in Bucha were “another provocation” by Kiev.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called in a statement for international organizations such as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to have access to affected areas to independently document what he described as atrocities.

(By Sabine Siebold, Sarah Marsh and Kerstin Doerr)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat