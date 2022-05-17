French president told Zelensky that the European Council will do the assessment in June

French President Emmanuel Macron, he said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the European Council should consider Ukraine’s application for membership of the EU (European Union) in June. The leaders spoke by phone this Tuesday (May 17, 2022).

Macron said that the request will be analyzed according to the opinion given by the Commission to the EU. According to the Frenchman, the member countries of the bloc declare that Ukraine “It is part of the European family”.

During a speech to the European Parliament on May 9, Macron presented the proposal to “European political community”, which would make it possible, in particular, to support the candidate countries within the framework of cooperation useful to all.

The country looks forward to receiving EU candidate country status during the summit scheduled for June 23-24. In April, Ukraine’s government completed a questionnaire on the country’s membership of the EU.

Zelensky signed the order on February 28, 4 days after the start of the war in Ukraine. In addition to the country, Georgia has also applied for membership of the European bloc. Both countries were part of the republics associated with the former Soviet Union.