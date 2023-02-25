The European Union due to the introduction of new sanctions will block almost half of exports to Russia

Almost half of European exports to Russia as of 2021 will be affected by restrictions following the imposition of a new package of sanctions by the European Union (EU). About it reported in a press release from the European Commission (EC).

It is clarified that dual-use goods, electronic components and heavy construction equipment from Russia, which can be used for military or fortification operations, fell under the sanctions. In addition, there are separate restrictions on thermal imaging cameras and specific rare earth elements. The new restrictions cover €11.4 billion of EU exports (in 2021 figures). Thus, the EU will block 49 percent of its exports to Russia.

Earlier it also became known that the EU, within the framework of the tenth package of sanctions, banned the import of synthetic rubber from Russia. In addition, the EU imposed restrictions on seven Iranian companies, which, according to the association, are associated with Russia.

On February 22, the EU failed to agree on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia. At that moment, it was noted that a number of issues had not yet been resolved. In particular, they concerned obligations to transfer information about the assets of Russian oligarchs in Europe.