The European Union (EU) will allocate an additional €35 million to help Ukraine. This was announced on Monday, November 21, on the official website of the EU.

The United Nations Development Program and the European Union today announced an additional investment of €35 million ($34.4 million) in the Resilience and Recovery Development (UNDP) Program for Ukraine. press release EU.

It is noted that these funds will go to initiatives to “increase resilience” and expand access to quality public services in Ukraine.

Earlier, on November 7, it was reported that the European Commission (EC) plans to provide Ukraine with €3 billion of macro-financial assistance until the end of 2022.

In turn, a member of the Federation Council, Sergei Tsekov, in an interview with Izvestia on November 8, said that it would be better for the European Union to direct the funds allocated for assistance to Ukraine to its own needs. At the same time, he stressed that the EU cannot refuse to provide financial assistance to Kyiv against the backdrop of pressure from Washington.

Prior to that, on November 3, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, said that the European Union had already spent €22 billion on Ukraine in 2022, of which €3 billion was allocated for arms supplies through the European Peace Fund. Then he stressed that it is necessary to continue to support Kyiv.

On October 25, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the EU is ready to finance Ukraine at the level of €1.5 billion per month.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

