The Dutch Labor Party and the Green Party confirmed on Tuesday that Timmermans will lead the parties’ campaign in the November parliamentary elections. Timmermans is the joint prime ministerial candidate of the parties in the electoral alliance.

Timmermans owns one Ursula von der Leyen of the most prominent portfolios of the commission headed by His responsibilities as a commissioner include the European Green Deal program and the Commission’s climate policy.

According to Reuters, Timmermans is resigning from his position as commissioner. It would also have been possible for Timmermans to remain on unpaid election leave from his duties.

Politico write analysis weathern that the commissioner, known as a vocal driver of ambitious climate goals, is leaving his position in a situation where the EU has a lot of work to do in its planned emission reductions.

The EU is committed to making the bloc climate neutral by 2050. During 2024, the Union should present a plan on what kind of emission targets the member countries will commit to by 2040.

Holland is expected to propose a new commissioner to replace Timmermans. However, it is not self-evident that the commission would transfer to the successor the areas of responsibility handled by Timmermans until now.

The Bulgarian responsible for research and innovation Maria Gabriel left the Commission after negotiations with the Bulgarian government. He became the country’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister.

Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager is a candidate for the position of CEO of the European Investment Bank. Vestager was nominated by the Danish government in June.

The next EU elections will be held in early summer 2024. The term of office of the current Commission lasts until the end of October 2024.