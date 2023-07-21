EU, Timmermans and the candidacy for politics in the Netherlands that the Italian government likes. Here are the reasons

From Brussels news is coming that the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Salvini comments like this: “We won’t miss it“. Yesterday, in fact, the European Deputy Commissioner Frans Timmermans announced that yes will run at elections in the Netherlands of November. This means that, should the candidacy be confirmed, the Dutch politician should suspend its activity of European Commissioner. Timmermans – reads the Journal – should lead the coalition between the Labor Party (PvdA) and the Green Left (GroenLinks) even if, as explained by his spokesmanat the moment the application “remains hypothetical as it is subject to an internal party process” and “pending the conclusion of this process, there will be no reflection on its availability as member of the Commission And will continue its work as Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal”.

