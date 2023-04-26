EU | Tiktok, Twitter and Instagram, among others, are subject to the EU’s strictest penalties

The EU named 19 online platforms that fall under the strictest regulation of the digital services act.

European union has named 19 online platforms that, due to their large number of users, fall under the strictest regulation of the Digital Services Act (DSA).

These include Tiktok, Instagram and Twitter as well as Youtube, Facebook, Snapchat and Linkedin. They all have over 45 million monthly users.

According to the EU digital services regulation, the obligations are strictest for very large online platforms and search engines. Starting in August, they must, among other things, effectively combat disinformation and hate content.

Commissioner responsible for the EU internal market Thierry Breton said in a statement that in four months these platforms and search engines will no longer be able to act as if they are “too big to care”.

The music streaming service Spotify, the dating app Tinder and the home rental platform Airbnb have announced that they will remain below the 45 million user limit.

Breton said four to five new platforms could be added to the list of platforms subject to stricter regulation in the coming weeks, but did not say which platforms.

The regulation the purpose is to protect users from illegal content, increase the transparency of digital services and limit the dominance of giant companies in the market.

By August 25, very large platforms must provide the European Commission with their first annual risk assessment, detailing how they plan to handle content related to mental health and gender-based violence.

For repeated violations, the EU can impose fines on online platforms that are a maximum of six percent of the platforms’ annual global sales.

Vice President of the Commission Margrethe Vestager said that naming the platforms subject to the strictest regulation is a huge step forward for the legislation, which will bring “significant transparency and accountability to platforms and search engines.”

The digital service regulation was approved by the EU Parliament last summer.

Correction 26.4. 9:09 p.m.: Added mention to the story that the information about Spotify, Tinder and Airbnb falling below the 45 million user limit is based on the companies’ own announcement.