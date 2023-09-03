Home page politics

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. © Christine Olsson/TT/Imago

Promised a lot, but what was delivered? A balance sheet shows that this is far from enough.

The member states have so far delivered 224,000 artillery shells and 2,300 rockets, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced at the informal meeting of defense ministers in Toledo. At half-time, only a quarter of the announced ammunition was made available to Ukraine.

The EU wants to provide Ukraine with one million projectiles by March 2024, mainly with a caliber of 155 millimeters. According to Track 1, the member states were to deliver the remaining ammunition from their stocks to Ukraine by the end of May and could apply for up to 50 percent of the value as compensation in Brussels. New deliveries are now to be made via Track 2 through joint orders from the Member States. Borrell said in Toledo that he was confident that the capacity could now be quickly increased and produced, which the EU had promised Ukraine.

Member States should order quickly

According to the EU foreign policy chief, three framework agreements with the European defense industry have already been signed. Now the member states would have to place their orders as quickly as possible. Germany and France are leading here. “We are making good progress here,” said State Secretary Siemtje Möller, who represented Defense Minister Pistorius in Toledo.

In the longer term, the EU wants to support the armaments industry in expanding its production capacities via a third track. Borrell praised the speed with which the member states and parliament had created the legal basis for this with ASAP before the summer break.

Estonia proposes purchasing ammunition from third countries

For Estonia’s Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, however, the efforts are not enough. Industry will be able to produce more, but even this will not be able to cover demand. Ukraine can fire 6,000 to 7,000 artillery shells a day, while Russian forces fire 70,000 shells on some days. The Estonian defense minister suggested that member states would have to go through their stocks again and see whether old ammunition could be updated. The EU must also be prepared to order ammunition from third countries.

Borrell said the Estonian proposal would be examined. The Foreign Representative announced in Toledo that the EU is making faster progress than planned in training Ukrainian soldiers. The goal of 30,000 soldiers could not only be reached at the end of the year, but as early as the end of October. Borrell therefore proposes training another 10,000 women and men in the Ukrainian armed forces in EU countries by the end of the year. sti