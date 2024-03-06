Chinese car brands can get their money's worth…

Chinese cars are the ultimate evil. At least, that's what you might think, because cars from China are under a huge magnifying glass. Earlier this week we wrote that the Americans have started an investigation into possible espionage via Chinese cars. In the meantime, things are going on here in Europe dad also a major investigation. That revolves around something else: possible unfair competition from the Chinese.

Unfortunately, we cannot yet share the results of this research with you, for the simple reason that the research has not yet been completed. However, a hint of the veil has already been lifted today.

The European Commission says that they have sufficient evidence that electric cars from China are subsidized. And according to Ursula von der Leyen, this way the price is kept artificially low, in other words: unfair competition.

The investigation will probably not be completed until November, but the EU is already taking a first step towards introducing additional import duties. From now on they will register all Chinese EVs with customs. This makes it possible to levy import duties with retroactive effect.

The EU may also introduce provisional duties from July, based on the preliminary conclusions of the study. The EU doesn't want to waste any time on it, because before you know it the Chinese will have destroyed the entire European car industry. Or will it work out?

Through: Automotive News Europe

Photo: truck with BYDs, spotted by @moondustfocus

