The European Union (EU) threatened this Saturday (19) to break with the United Nations climate summit (COP27) and abandon the meeting if the final document does not maintain the commitments of not exceeding the limit of 1.5ºC of global warming.

The message was from the executive vice president of the European Commission (EC), Frans Timmermans, at an improvised press conference in which he was accompanied by several ministers from countries in the bloc.

“We’ll be clear. The EU partners are here to bring about a good result. We’d rather not have a decision than a bad decision,” said Timmermans, visibly dissatisfied.

In a clear message of pressure, the also commissioner of the Green Pact of the EU added that the bloc “want a positive result, but we do not want a result at any price”.

“We will not accept results that take us backwards, we need to move forward, not backward. And all the ministers and I are ready to leave,” he declared.

Timmermans argued that he still believes that achieving a positive outcome today “is still within reach”, but that the EU “is concerned” after the “last 12 hours of negotiations” gave indications that “ambitions” are receding on the issue of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Without this we will not be able to concentrate on the fund for those (countries) most in need (to receive compensation for suffering the effects of climate change)”, he stressed.

Timmermans was referring to the central issue of these negotiations, the demands of developing countries for a commitment at COP27 to create a separate fund to finance compensation for the damage they suffer from climate change, despite not being primarily responsible for causing it. there.

On Friday (18), the European Union announced that it would accept the creation of a fund, something it had previously been reluctant to do, but conditioned its support to the fact that it was aimed at the “most vulnerable” countries and that the funding of the fund would be “broad-based” by donors.

This reference would mean, although Timmermans did not mention any country, that countries like China, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, which have high human and economic development and whose polluting emissions are already among the highest in the world, but which are not donors to the climate funds of the UN, would have to commit to contributing.