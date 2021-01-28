Given the delay in vaccination programs in several European countries due to lack of supplies of new doses, the European Union threatened the manufacturing companies with a possible blockade of future exports if they fail to comply with the deliveries agreed with Brussels. Several pharmaceutical companies have had problems in their production capacity, what are the reasons for these manufacturing limitations?

Vaccination against the coronavirus stirs up conflicts around the world. After the great powers secured the first millions of doses of the few authorized drugs, complications in production create friction between countries, which are eagerly awaiting the antidotes.

This Thursday, January 28, the confrontation between the European Union and pharmaceutical companies, whose vaccines were already approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), reached a new maximum of tension with threats made by the EU to resort to ways legal.

In the last hours, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, asked leaders of the European Union to explore the necessary measures to guarantee the delivery of the antidotes in the scheduled times, after several companies announced in recent days delays in their production.

“If a satisfactory solution cannot be found, I believe that we should explore all options and make use of all legal means and compliance measures at our disposal under the (commercial) treaties,” Michel said in a letter.

The situation has already forced the halting of immunization programs in several countries of the bloc, such as Germany, France, Portugal and Spain due to the shortage of doses.

The sanctions could include a blockade on exports of Covid-19 vaccines, anywhere outside of the 27 nations that make up the European Union, if the production companies violate existing contracts and do not deliver the injections they have committed to. , according to indicated an official of the EU.

The European Commission will establish the criteria under which these exports will be evaluated this Friday. Companies such as Astrazeneca, Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech, whose vaccines have already been approved by the European drug regulatory body, are also expected in different parts of the world, such as Latin American countries.

Tension increases in the EU due to the lack of doses

Although the European Union vaccination program began on January 27, the bloc’s representatives’ anger was unleashed since mid-January, when Pfizer / BioNTech announced delays in supplies planned for the European Union, due to changes in the manufacturing processes.

On January 22, concern increased when Astrazeneca reported failures at one of its production plants in Belgium. The executive director of this pharmaceutical company, Pascal Soriot, also assured that the EU was slow to sign a supply contract, so the company did not have enough time to solve production problems in the aforementioned factory.

Pfizer announced that it will slow the delivery of vaccines in Europe due to works at its plant in Belgium Bryan R. Smith AFP / Archives

Moderna also reported that she will have to postpone delivery times for her injections.

These inconveniences led some officials to ask, for example, Astrazeneca, to divert the doses it has planned for the United Kingdom. The British Government has repeatedly promoted its leadership in the race to obtain vaccines since it left the EU on January 1, and reiterates that its deliveries must be respected.

Several European cities pause their vaccination plans

These delays have caused several cities in the European Union to stop their immunization programs.

In the Hauts-de-France region of northern France, the second most populated in the country, several vaccination centers no longer accept appointments for the first vaccine application and in other French regions some online dating platforms closed their reservation options.

In Paris on Thursday, the public health agency informed hospitals that they must suspend first-dose injections from February 2 due to delays in supplies. They will only allocate their few reserves for the application of second doses of the vaccine.

In Portugal, with an increase in hospitalizations for Covid-19, the authorities announced in the last hours that they will have to postpone their first phase of vaccination for two more months, until April, since by March the country will only receive half of the expected dose.

In Spain, the cities of Madrid and Barcelona, ​​both with high numbers of infections, have already announced the suspension of the vaccination program. According to the authorities, in this situation, it would be impossible for the country to reach the goal of immunizing 70% of its 47 million inhabitants by July, as planned.

The reasons that prevent pharmaceutical companies from increasing the production of doses

Among the main reasons, the experts explain that the production of vaccines requires different technologies, raw materials, equipment and scientific experience and that these factors face a global demand never before seen.

“It’s not like adding more water to the soup,” said Vaccine Specialist Maria Elena Bottazzi of Baylor College of Medicine, explaining that seemingly straightforward suggestions from politicians like other factories to switch to new types of vaccines cannot happen. From overnight.

Archive-A research scientist works inside a laboratory at the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. In Pune, India on May 18, 2020. © Euan Rocha / Reuters

This week, French pharmaceutical Sanofi announced that it will package doses produced by Pfizer, a direct competitor of Sanofi. The trials of the French firm’s own vaccine are delayed, otherwise, it is likely that this cooperation between pharmaceutical companies would not even have existed and despite the alliance being made possible, the vaccines produced together are not expected until summer.

Another example of the lack of productive deployment is given by Dr. Drew Weissman of the University of Pennsylvania, a pioneer in mRNA technology, with which the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are developed.

Weissman indicates that making small amounts of mRNA in a research laboratory can be a relatively fast process, but “before this, nobody did 1 billion doses or 100 million or even a million doses,” says the expert.

The scientist indicates that increasing production does not only mean multiplying the ingredients to fit in a larger container. The creation of mRNA involves a chemical reaction between genetic building blocks and enzymes, and enzymes don’t work as efficiently in large volumes, he adds.

Higher performance without the right media could affect quality: Astrazeneca

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said that with shifts that run 24 hours a day, seven days a week, if on any given day “a raw material is missing, we cannot start manufacturing products and that capacity will be lost. forever because we can’t get it back. “

Astrazeneca has also argued to the European Union that it is a choice between performance or production with lower quality than expected.

More than in other industries, pharmaceutical companies warn of the risks of rushing production without having the conditions to do so. When dealing with biological ingredients, “there are things that can and will go wrong,” said Norman Baylor, former chief of vaccines for the US Food and Drug Administration.

Regardless of each pharmaceutical company, all vaccines have in common that they must be manufactured under strict rules, requiring specially inspected facilities and frequent testing of each step, which takes a long time to ensure the quality of each dose.

With Reuters and AP