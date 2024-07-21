Very interesting to understand what happened in Europe and what the consequences for Italy could be the commentary on Il Sole 24 Ore by political scientist Sergio Fabbrini. Here is his analysis

The Patriots for Europe group, led by Marine Le Pen and which includes Matteo Salvini’s Leagueas well as that of the Europe of sovereign nations, led by the pro-Nazi Germans of the Alternative for Germany. That perimeter represented the sanitary cordon with which to marginalize the forces of the anti-European right (nationalists, close to Putin, against the liberal rule of law).

Within that perimeter, however, the following could be included: European Conservatives like Brothers of Italy. After all, in the previous legislative session of the European Parliament, the European Conservatives had repeatedly voted alongside the then “Ursula majority”, for example in 87 percent of the votes on denouncing abuses of the rule of law in Putin’s Russia and on supporting Ukraine.

Indeed, in January 2024, the entire European Conservative grouping signed a joint declaration to strengthen military aid to Ukraine, together with Popular, Socialists, Liberals and Greens. Several times, in the last legislature, the European Conservatives, and Fratelli d’Italia in particular, voted motions, declarations, and proposed laws together with the parties of the “Ursula majority”. Yet, last Thursday, Giorgia Meloni preferred to interrupt this convergence, self-excluding herself from the new majority.







