EU | They still want to keep Hungary’s money frozen – Sarvamaa: It doesn’t look completely good yet

The main message of the Parliament is to expect that Hungary has been seen to fulfill all the conditions.

European the parliament still recommends keeping Hungary’s funding of around 13 billion euros frozen, the release of which is also planned to be evaluated by the EU Commission in the near future. A member of the European parliament told about this at a press conference on Monday Petri Sarvamaa (kok) and three other mepps.

The Parliament considers that the state of the rule of law in Hungary has not yet been sufficiently improved, at least in all respects, to receive funding.

“It doesn’t look completely good yet,” Sarvamaa said.

According to Sarvamaa, the main message is to ask the Commission to resolutely wait until the fulfillment of the last conditions set for Hungary can really be seen.

Previously the commission has considered that Hungary has not met the conditions of the Charter of Fundamental Rights in order to receive the 13 billion euros currently under consideration. The member states of the Union, on the other hand, have decided to block funding in accordance with the Commission’s recommendation.

In total, Hungary currently has nearly 28 billion euros of EU funding blocked.