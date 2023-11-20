The traditional family? The one without children. In Italy, as in the rest of the European Union, the rule is not to procreate and this custom continues to be observed in an almost religious way. In the last 10 years, between 2012 and 2022, the number of families with at least one boy or girl decreased by 2.4%, despite the number of families growing by 6.9% in the same period. Whether married or de facto, couples are increasing, but they remain so. The result? Neither pink bows nor light blue bows. At the end of 2022, Eurostat, the European statistical institute, counted approximately 190.5 million families. Three out of four, 75.3% of them (150.1 million) have no children. One family unit in ten (12.1%, approximately 29.3 million families) has only one child, and less than one family in ten (9.3% of the EU total, approximately 18.4 million families) has two children. Added to this figure is a slim 3% of large families (three children or more).

In this scenario, Italy does not act as a counterpart. On the contrary, it confirms the now consolidated European practice of not being European. In Italy, of the 26.1 million families, the vast majority, 20.2 million, have cots that have never been filled or even filled. There are 3.2 million one-child families, 2.2 million two-child families and 440 thousand families with three children or more.

It’s the Netherlands trying to stand out. If the European rule is to have only one child, if you really have to have one, in Dutch territory couples with two children are more numerous than others. A real “exception” in the EU of only children.

The painting is produced to mark World Children’s Day, celebrated annually on 20 November, with the aim of promoting international solidarity, raising awareness of children around the world and improving children’s well-being . Numbers in hand, rather than public opinion, it should be the political class that is increasingly sensitized. Europe’s population is declining. At stake is not only the survival of Europeans themselves. The economic-productive and social security models are increasingly under pressure.