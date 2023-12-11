EU | The tension between Hungary and the rest of the EU is growing – Foreign Minister Valtonen believes in “creative solutions”

Ukraine's foreign minister spoke of the disastrous consequences if the EU enlargement process were to stall.

With what kind with a solution EU countries can survive Hungary's Ukraine blackmail this week? This question had to be answered by, among others, the Finnish foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) after the meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Valtonen did not directly comment on the solution model, but considered it to require creativity.

According to Valtonen, very few would understand that monetary concessions would be made to Hungary. According to Valtonen, this idea is supported by both Hungary's own ability to comply with the rules and the action with Ukraine support, which is against the EU's interests.

“It is clear that we had strong reasons to withhold funds from Hungary, and those reasons still exist. In fact, on the contrary, even strengthened. But now let's see what kind of solutions we can reach at the end of the week. Yes, this is really starting to be such a situation that we have to look for quite creative solutions,” he said.

A large amount of EU funding has been withheld from Hungary due to the weak state of the country's rule of law.

Hungarian hostage are four different Ukraine solutions that should be agreed upon this week. These include the next steps on the road to EU enlargement, the 50 billion euro multi-year aid to Ukraine, a new sanctions package for Russia and the capitalization of 20 billion euro of Ukrainian money in the Ukraine Peace Fund.

The peace fund has reimbursed the member countries, for example, for their armed aid to Ukraine.

The lack of unity in Ukraine's financial and armed support can be circumvented, for example, by joint solutions of 26 countries or bilateral assistance, which would be possible to agree on at least for a shorter period than planned. However, it is impossible to bypass the unanimity requirement in the EU's enlargement decision.

Upon arriving at the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba characterized the enlargement decision as “the mother of all decisions”.

“I don't want to talk about the disastrous consequences if the council does not make this decision. Not only for Ukraine, but more broadly for the whole enlargement issue,” he said.

By the council, Kuleba was referring to the European Council, i.e. the summit meeting of political leaders, which is scheduled to meet on Thursday and Friday.

Valtonen didn't want to go out and open the playbook about what the creative solutions of the end of the week can mean.

of the EU high representative Josep Borrell stated on Monday when he arrived at the meeting that Russia has recently accelerated its military operations in Ukraine.

“I hope that the unity of Europe will not be broken. Because this is not the moment to weaken our support for Ukraine. On the contrary, this is the moment when it should be increased,” he said.

At least for now, the realization of Borrell's wish has seemed distant. Last week, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán declared message service in X that the war will not be resolved on the battlefields and Europe's resources should be used instead of war to create peace.

So far, at least, no way has been found at the EU tables to turn Orbán's head on the matter, and at the same time the clock is ticking towards the summit.