Negotiations in the EU to collect the votes needed to lead the European Commission, which sees Ursula von der Leyen re-nominated, and the presidency of the Strasbourg Parliament with the outgoing Roberta Metsola currently seeking an encore.

“It was an intense hour”

This morning at 9 a.m., von der Leyen met with the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the European Parliament. “It was an intense hour,” the Commission President said after the meeting.

According to Adnkronos, von der Leyen said that a “very pragmatic” and “very technologically open” approach is needed to the Green Deal. The president referred to the US Inflation Reduction Act, recalling that other countries, such as China and the Gulf countries, are also investing heavily in clean technologies. “The future is there and we must keep up,” she added.

Mantovani: “We will make our assessments”

During the meeting with the ECR group, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen “presented her program and her projects. So, now we will make our due assessments”. Von der Leyen “responded in her own way, remaining faithful to her project and the programs she presented”, reports the MEP of Fratelli d’Italia Mario Mantovani. Von der Leyen “did her part. Now we will make our assessments”.

Van Overtveldt: “Answers not entirely satisfactory”

For the Flemish independentists of the N-Va, of the Ecr group, “the mood is going in the right direction. The answers” of Ursula von der Leyen “were not really satisfactory, but they were going in the right direction”, said Johan van Overtveldt, of the N-Va, after the meeting in Strasbourg between the Conservative group and the President of the Commission, who is running for re-election.

Metsola’s appeal

“If you trust me, I will not disappoint you,” Roberta Metsola assured the plenary in Strasbourg before the vote for the new presidency began in the chamber. The only competitor besides her is Irene Montero, a Spanish MEP from Podemos, the candidate of the Left.

ECR Supports Metsola

Ecr announced late yesterday evening, after a group meeting in Strasbourg, that the vast majority of its members will vote in favor of the re-election of the current President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. For the co-president Nicola Procaccini “Roberta Metsola has demonstrated her commitment to dialogue and her openness to balance and compromise, even when there are strong differences of opinion. She is able to build bridges and find common ground between political camps”.

Co-President Joachim Brudzinski said: “Metsola has many of the qualities that a President of the Parliament needs: she is pragmatic and consensus-oriented. Her commitment to Ukraine is also remarkable. These points form the basis of our support for her re-election.” During the meeting, the Conservatives also decided to propose MEPs Roberts Zile and Antonella Sberna as candidates for the 14 posts of Vice-President of the European Parliament. In addition, Kosma Złotowski was nominated by the ECR as a candidate for one of the five Quaestors. The election of the President of the Parliament is being held this morning, and that of the Vice-Presidents this afternoon. Tomorrow morning, MEPs will elect the Quaestors.