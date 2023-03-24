EU | The summit discussed the situation of banks – EU leaders are waiting for information from the European Central Bank on the direction of interest rate policy

The topic of the second day of the summit is the economic situation in the euro area. Recently, banking crises have been extinguished in both the United States and Switzerland.

Brussels

EU leaders On Friday, the economic situation in the euro area and the state of the banks will be discussed. In recent weeks, banking crises have been extinguished both in the United States and in Switzerland, where the banking supervisory authorities decided to sell the Credit Suisse bank, which had run into serious difficulties, to the UBS bank.

The Euro Summit is held in a broad composition, so to speak, which means that countries other than those that use the euro also take part in it. The President of the European Central Bank will also participate in it Christine Lagarde and President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe.

“We have seen that the central bank has been very active in raising interest rates to combat inflation, and it is interesting to hear the future prospects. I don’t know how detailed we’ll get answers to this, but maybe it’s a direction anyway”, the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin (sd) said when he came to the meeting.

“The task of the central bank is to combat inflation with the help of interest rate policy. It is worth having a discussion about what kind of coordination there is between the economic policy pursued by the states and the policy of the central bank, so that we avoid situations where these are in conflict with each other.”

in the EU the financial crisis in 2008 led to banks’ buffers being strengthened, and banks’ solvency is estimated to be at a good level.

The banking union is still unfinished, because the EU countries have not been able to agree on a common deposit protection due to Germany’s opposition, among other things.

“Finland has been calling for a long time to be able to strengthen the banking union and it is good that steps have been taken earlier. We know that these issues also involve differences of opinion between the countries,” commented Marin.

EU summit on Thursday discussed supporting Ukraine, improving the EU’s competitiveness and the immigration situation.

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen presented a separate meeting on Thursday about the situation of children abducted from Ukraine to Russia. Marin supports the idea.

“This children’s situation and blatant war crime was the topic of discussion yesterday. The situation of the children is worrying. This must be carefully investigated and all parties involved must be held accountable,” said Marin.

The International Criminal Court ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president a week ago About Vladimir Putin. In addition to Putin, the Russian Children’s Ombudsman is also wanted Maria Lvova-Belova.