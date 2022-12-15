EU | The Speaker of the EU Parliament, Roberta Metsola, tells the EU leaders about the corruption scandal, info around 11:30

The scandal’s reputational damage extends to all EU institutions, although for now the police investigations are focused on the parliament.

Brussels

European the speaker of the parliament usually attends the beginning of the EU summit regularly, but this time the speaker Roberta Metsola and the meeting of the EU leaders has been charged with an extraordinary amount of interest.

Metsola can or has to tell about the corruption scandal shaking the parliament.

Metsola will hold a press conference in Brussels at around 11:30 Finnish time, which HS will show live.

In the corruption scandal it is about the fact that one of the countries of the Persian Gulf, most obviously Qatar, has been suspected of bribing at least one EU parliamentarian, the vice-president Eva Kailia. He is still in custody.

Also arrested are Kaili’s spouse, who worked in the parliament Francesco Giorgiformer meppi and current lobbyist Pier Panzeri mixed Niccolo Figa-Talamancawho heads a Brussels-based human rights organization No Peace without Justice (no peace without justice).

Two previously arrested have been released. One of them is Luca Visentinigeneral secretary of the ITUC, the international union organization.

The case was unearthed by the Belgian police, who have searched the homes of politicians, parliamentary assistants and lobbyists and seized cash.

600,000 euros were found in Panzer’s home and 150,000 euros in Kaili’s apartment. 750,000 euros were confiscated from the hotel room of Kaili’s father, who was visiting Brussels.

Corruption scandal has so far focused on the European Parliament and not spread to other EU institutions, but the reputational damage is shared. In the background discussions, this has been generally frowned upon.

The scandal affects the image of Brussels, and several anti-EU politicians have already taken advantage of it. Their message is that the EU wants to appear as a defender of the rule of law, but cannot even keep its own house in order.

For example, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán has been mocking the EU on Twitter and tweeted pictures of the seizure of 1.5 million euros in cash by the Belgian police.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) said on Wednesday in Brussels that it is very alarming if it turns out to be true that bribes have been accepted in the parliament and that they have been used to influence, for example, the speeches given there.

Marin demanded a thorough investigation of the case.