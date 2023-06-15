EU | The result of the restoration in the EU Parliament was far-fetched: The rejection proposal did not pass

The Parliament’s environment committee will vote on the controversial nature restoration regulation on Thursday.

Brussels

of the EU Parliament on Thursday, the environment committee did not accept a proposal made by the largest group in the parliament, the center-right EPP, that the restoration decree should be completely rejected. This passed with a vote of 44–44, meaning the committee was split evenly in half.

The wreck would have required a majority. The restoration regulation will therefore proceed to the plenary session of the EU Parliament.

Next, the committee will hold long votes on what kind of floor proposal that will go to the plenary session. The votes on the amendment proposals are still ongoing, and the final result cannot yet be predicted.

Even the start of the plenary session of the Parliament was postponed because of the votes. Some of the groups would have liked to suspend the vote and move it to the committee session on June 27.

Natural restoration has become a larger-than-life issue in parliament, sharply dividing political groups. The largest group in the parliament, the center-right EPP, turned against the Commission’s proposal in the spring, because the group believes that the proposal will make agriculture more difficult in Europe and lead to a decrease in food production.

There are political reasons behind it. The EPP has begun to fear that in the upcoming EU elections, support will flow from Europe’s center-right parties to parties even further to the right, which have a tight-lipped approach to climate action and also oppose restoration.

There are also opponents of the regulation in the center-liberal Renew group. The green and left-wing groups are on the side of the regulation.

from the EU Commission there has been a lot of climate legislation this season, which has already passed through the parliament. The restoration, on the other hand, has faced resistance not only in the parliament but also in several member states.

In Finland, attention has been drawn to the Commission’s estimates of costs and benefits. The proposal would cost Finland more than 900 million euros annually, the commission estimates. On the other hand, it estimates that the restoration will bring Finland 9.7 billion euros in annual benefits.

On Thursday, more than 3,300 scientists published an open letter refuting the EPP’s claims. According to the letter, the biggest threats to food production are climate change and the deterioration of biodiversity.