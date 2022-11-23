EU | The resolution of the European Parliament condemned Russia as a terrorist – the hackers immediately struck back

The European Parliament would also like to ban and shut down entities spreading Russian propaganda in Europe. A denial-of-service attack was carried out against the Parliament’s website shortly after the decision on the resolution.

European the parliament is of the opinion that Russia is a state that supports terrorism and uses its means. In the plenary session, 494 parliamentarians voted for this, 58 against and 44 abstained.

Finnish parliamentarians from the identity and democracy group Laura Huhtasaariof the greens Ville Niinistö and the EPP Petri Sarvamaa were not present. Other Finns voted in favor of the resolution.

Resolution after its approval, widespread disruptions were observed on the Parliament’s websites. According to the AFP news agency, it was a cyber attack.

The information security company Better Cyber ​​also reported the denial of service attack. According to them, it was a Russian hacker group.

Parliamentary according to the resolution, the Russian regime has targeted state terror against Ukrainian civilians and should be increasingly isolated.

The Parliament also asks to add the Wagner group, known for its mercenaries, to the EU sanctions list. The parliament would also like that entities that support Russian propaganda in Europe should be banned and closed.

The equivalent such resolutions are often voted on in the parliament. Parliament often takes a stricter and more colorful line than EU member states. It succeeds because the European Parliament does not negotiate the EU’s foreign policy and its resolutions have no direct political significance. They are rather the pressing wishes of parliamentarians.

With the resolution, which states that Russia is a state that supports terrorism, the European Union wants a legal basis on the basis of which countries could be declared supporters of terrorism in the future. With the resolution, the parliament also asks the EU to isolate Russia more effectively internationally – for example in the UN Security Council.