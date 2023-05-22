EU | The ranks of the EU countries are cracking over Ukraine aid

Hungary demands that Ukraine remove the Hungarian bank from its blacklist. Otherwise, things will not progress.

Brussels

of the EU in the meetings of the foreign ministers and defense ministers at the beginning of the week, there are an embarrassing number of problems related to the current assistance to Ukraine, which still require negotiations between the member countries.

The problems are related to the sanctions, the EU peace fund and the 155 mm ammunition delivered to Ukraine.

From Finland, the foreign minister of the executive ministry will participate in Monday’s meeting of foreign ministers Pekka Haavisto (green), who comes to Brussels directly from his trip to the USA. The defense minister will participate in the defense minister’s meeting on Tuesday Antti Kaikkonen (center).

European Union has put together eleven sanctions packages, the main goal of which is to prevent the evasion of the sanctions imposed against Russia so far.

The purpose would be that the EU could impose sanctions on countries or persons outside the EU, if it is found that they are, for example, selling products subject to sanctions to Russia. According to information leaked from the listing, it concerns, among other things, eight Chinese companies.

Several EU countries, led by Germany, Greece, Cyprus and Hungary, have questioned the rationality of such sanctions and justified it, among other things, by the threat of countermeasures. The sanctions imposed on China would be a drastic bet from the EU, which all member states want to consider carefully.

Some of the member countries are worried about whether there is any other way to make third countries and their companies believe that the EU is serious about the sanctions.

The foreign minister of Lithuania who arrived at the meeting of foreign ministers Gabrielius Landsbergis said that it is about Europe’s credibility. According to him, China could stop its companies’ sanctions-violating exports to Russia at any time, if it wanted to.

The ambassadors of the EU countries will continue to negotiate on the sanctions package on Wednesday, and because of that, the foreign ministers are not yet able to decide on the matter at their meeting on Monday.

Instead, new sanctions are coming against Iran. Lithuania’s Landsbergis expressed his opinion that the EU countries should also enforce new sanctions against Belarus that have been stuck for a long time.

Second The decision stuck in the EU machinery concerns the EU peace fund, from which the EU pays compensation to member states for the arms aid they deliver to Ukraine. The countries send weapons to Ukraine and the bill goes to the peace fund.

With the help of the fund, the member countries have provided arms aid to Ukraine in the amount of 5.6 billion euros.

Last week, Hungary stopped the eighth aid package to be paid through the peace fund, on the basis that Ukraine placed Hungary’s largest bank, OTP, on its own blacklist, where it lists companies that support the war. According to Hungary, Ukraine must remove OTP from the list, or else Hungary will not agree to the support paid through the peace fund.

It is hoped that the dispute will be resolved on Monday at the meeting of foreign ministers. EU High Representative Josep Borrell has practiced diplomacy at the end of the week to soften up both Ukraine and Hungary.

Ukraine and Hungary have tense relations, among other things, because in Hungary’s opinion, Ukraine treats its country’s Hungarian minority more harshly.

Third From the point of view of the EU, the embarrassing problem concerns the 155-millimeter ammunition to be delivered to Ukraine, which had to be found in the warehouses of EU countries to be quickly delivered to Ukraine. It has now turned out that the amounts are not even what was initially assumed.

The foreign ministers previously agreed on three phases: in the first phase, one million ammunitions were to be delivered to Ukraine from stockpiles during the year. So far, according to diplomatic sources, only about 60,000 pieces of ammunition have been found in the member countries, and in addition, anti-aircraft missiles have been delivered to Ukraine.

So far, the member states have requested compensation for 650 million euros from the peace fund. One billion euros was earmarked.

A million rounds of ammunition was a goal pursued by Estonia in particular, which was most obviously not based on accurate information about the state of the EU countries’ ammunition stockpiles, but was mainly a wish.

In the second phase of the ammunition plan, the member countries are to acquire replacement ammunition from the arms industry for their stockpiles, and in the third phase, the aim is to rapidly increase the capacity of the EU’s arms industry.

EU countries have also not yet come to an agreement on how Russia would eventually be held accountable for the attack and the war crimes committed in Ukraine.

There are two models opposite. One of them is a special court to be established in The Hague in connection with the International Criminal Court, and the other is a hybrid model operating according to Ukrainian legislation, whose judges would be appointed internationally.