EU | The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, withdraws his candidacy for the European elections

Charles Michel commented on his decision on social media.

of the European Council chairman Charles Michel tells on his Facebook account withdrawing from his candidacy in the June European elections.

In his update, he writes that he is focusing on his current responsibilities.

“I will always be an advocate for a democratic, strong, united and Europe, master of its own destiny,” Michel wrote on Friday evening.

Michelin's decision to withdraw comes just days before European leaders meet in Brussels.

Belgian Michel announced that he will run for office in the European elections in early January. The nomination quickly attracted strong criticism.

In his Facebook post, he commented on the media attention and speculation that his candidacy had attracted.

“I had anticipated part of it, because my approach to things is unprecedented, some even think brave,” writes Michel, referring to his candidacy.

Michel said that he does not want his decision to take attention away from the tasks of the European Council.

Michel's candidacy in June's European elections would have meant that he would have had to resign months before the end of his term. It angered some EU officials, diplomats and members of the EU Parliament, says, among other things, the news about Michelin's withdrawal from the candidacy Politico magazine.