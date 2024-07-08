EU | The new right-wing group led by Orbán is growing to become the third largest in the EU

European Union|Hungary’s Viktor Orbán’s Patriots of Europe is quickly becoming a significant group in the European Parliament.

The new right-wing parliamentary group to be established in the parliament may even grow to become the third largest group in the parliament, reports international media.

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbánthe former Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babishin and the former Minister of the Interior of Austria Herbert Kicklin Patriots for Europe, founded at the end of June, has already secured the support of nine right-wing parties across Europe.

The news agencies Reuters and AFP reported on Monday that the French National Coalition (RN), which has 30 Euro representatives, will also join the new group. The news agencies received information about the matter from the spokesperson of the Hungarian government.

The group now has a total of 71 MEPs. The group’s official founding meeting will be held on Monday.

In addition to the RN, the Hungarian Fidesz, the Czech ANO, the Austrian Freedom Party, the Danish People’s Party, the Spanish Vox, the Portuguese Chega, the Belgian Vlaams Belang and the Dutch Freedom Party have joined the group.

Also the Italian Lega party is known to be interested in joining the group. Lega has 8 euro representatives.

If Lega’s accession is confirmed, the new group will become the third largest in the European Parliament with a total of 79 parliamentarians.

Euronews according to the third-largest group of conservatives and reformists, ECR now has 78 representatives, and the fourth-largest group, Renewing Europe, has 76.

The group also sought the Polish Law and Justice party as a member, but the 20-member party refused last week.

However, European patriots are not expected to take over significant positions in the EU Parliament. Center and left-wing parties are able to exclude far-right parties from central negotiations.

In Finland, Perussuomalaiset belongs to ECR, and the center and Rkp belong to Renewing Europe.

Major some parties have switched to the European patriots from the Identity and Democracy parliamentary group (ID). ID is after those who left without the required support and it will fall apart.

At least 23 MEPs from seven different countries are required from the MEP group.

Representing the Hungarian Fidesz party Balázs Orbán assured the US media To Politico, that the new group is not just a rebranding of ID, but that the group is a new entity in its own right. Balázs Orbán is not related to Viktor Orbán.

“The group will become a whole new ecosystem for nationalist forces in Europe,” Balázs Orbán commented to Politico.

Of the parties that belonged to ID without a group, in addition to a single Czech representative, only the German Alternative for Germany party (AfD) remains, which was fired from ID in May AfD representative Maximilian Krahin because of the uproar around.

AfD may join another new group of Sovereignists (in Finnish, for example, Itsenäinets) without Krah. According to Politico, individual Polish and Bulgarian MEPs are also interested in the group.

However, at least some of the AfD representatives are reportedly interested in joining the Patriots of Europe as well. Then the Itsenäinets group would hardly gather enough support.