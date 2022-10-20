EU | The natural gas price ceiling tightens the gap between EU leaders, according to Marin, the countries are under great pressure to find solutions

Some countries still put a ceiling on the price of natural gas, but not everyone is convinced that its effects are properly known. The summit of EU leaders started on Thursday.

Brussels

EU leaders The summit, which started on Thursday, is once again dominated by the price of energy and especially natural gas.

The two-day meeting will also discuss supporting Ukraine and how the EU responds to Russia’s recent actions, for example missile attacks on civilian targets.

The discussion on energy will go late into the night on Thursday and possibly continue on Friday, predicts the Finnish prime minister participating in the summit Sanna Marin (sd).

“There is a lot of pressure to find common solutions, especially for energy price formation, on which the member countries have had different views, even disagreements. Now we should come up with solutions together, so that the high price of energy can be tackled”, said Marin when he came to the meeting.

According to Marin, the EU leaders must address two issues: in addition to price formation, the fact that there is not enough European energy available now.

“If we can’t solve these, everything else is like a band-aid for this financial difficulty.”

The powers that be get in front of the proposals made by the commission this week, with which they try to push down the price of gas. The price has recently decreased from the peak in August, but is still higher than usual.

The commission presented, among other things, more organized joint purchases of gas, a new natural gas reference price alongside the TTF gas exchange, and a gas joint liability mechanism for possible problem situations.

Read more: Tuppurainen: The EU member states’ demands for common funding will hardly end

The Commission, on the other hand, did not present the price ceiling for natural gas, which was pushed by several countries, which could heat up feelings at the meeting. Some countries are strongly against the price ceiling. Marin calls this a “big discussion”.

“I believe that the actions proposed by the commission will have an impact. It’s still hard to say in what time frame, but yes, we also need more actions,” said Marin.

According to Marin, Finland is ready to examine, for example, price ceilings for gas. According to him, the price ceilings have raised concerns in some member countries as to whether they would mean the end of gas deliveries or at least a decrease.

Germany, the Netherlands and Hungary are among others against price caps.

“EU leaders should not decide on anything whose effects are not fully known. It is not known what the ceiling would do to gas supply, demand or price,” one of the EU diplomats said before the meeting.

Natural gas twisting the price may seem far-fetched from Finland’s point of view, but there are many countries in Europe where gas is central to electricity production and has also determined the price of electricity produced by renewables, such as wind and solar power.

In Finland, gas is not used for electricity production, but the high price is also transmitted to Finland through the market.

The EU imported about 40 percent of the gas it used from Russia before the Russian attack on Ukraine. Now the share of Russian imports is only nine percent. The EU has bought liquefied natural gas from different parts of the world, and Norway, for example, has become an even more important partner.

of HS in the drafts of the meeting’s conclusions seen on Thursday, it was still said that the leaders expect the Commission to propose a “temporary EU system in which there would be a cap on the gas used in electricity production”.

The conditions are strict: such a ceiling should not increase gas consumption, its financial consequences must be known and it must not affect outside the EU through electricity transmission connections.

In the Iberian Peninsula, such a gas price ceiling for electricity production is already in effect. According to the same EU diplomat, the model is not suitable for all countries, but it works in Spain and Portugal, which use a lot of renewable energy and have poor electricity transmission connections to the rest of Europe.

The final conclusions will only be published after the meeting has ended. EU diplomats already draft them weeks before the meeting, and their wording is carefully refined during the meeting.

The meeting according to the draft conclusions on the economy, the EU’s most important task is to protect households and businesses, but at the same time maintain a level playing field. Societies crisis resilience should be increased by all possible means, both nationally and at the EU level.

“The European Council is committed to close cooperation in the coordination of policy measures and is ready to develop common solutions at the European level,” the draft conclusions state.

“European-level solutions” mean, for example, jointly financed actions.

Finland and a few other countries strongly oppose the EU taking on new joint debt, for example to finance energy subsidies.

“We are very reluctant, and this is politely worded,” says a diplomat from a country opposed to the new collective debt.

The justification is that the Repower EU program has just been agreed upon, with approximately 220 billion euros of money available, and several hundreds of billions of the stimulus fund’s funds have yet to be used. There are also more than 350 billion euros unused from this budget period’s cohesion funds.

There are tools, and some countries feel that they should be utilized first.

In addition, inflation is raging in double digits, and energy subsidies could fuel it even more. However, the Pandora’s box of joint debt has been opened once, so it will remain part of the discussion due to, for example, the wishes of Italy and France.

New there was probably a sigh of relief in the countries that are reducing their collective debt when Germany clarified its position on the matter on Wednesday. The Treasury minister Christian Lindner said that there is no need for new “fiscal instruments” in the EU now.

Also the Chancellor Olaf Scholz said when he came to the summit that there is unused money in the financial instruments planned for the corona recovery.

Germany has been heavily criticized for its lack of solidarity when it announced a support package of around 200 billion euros for German households and companies. Scholz emphasized that the package extends over several years and does not differ in level from similar support programs in other countries.

Scholz pointed out that Germany pays 26 percent of the EU budget.

China was a central topic of conversation in the EU before the Russian invasion, but the country sometimes got less attention. Now on the meeting’s agenda is the EU’s China policy, where the EU’s tone of voice is expected to tighten.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the growth of China’s influence and the EU’s unhealthy dependence on China. Fittingly, during the meeting, the German media reported that Scholz would support the partial sale of the Port of Hamburg to the Chinese state-owned company Cosco.

Sanna Marin was skeptical about whether the meeting would have time to have a proper strategic discussion about China due to the energy issues. He considered the conversation important.

“We must avoid blue-eyedness and naivety and ensure that Europe has the ability to both create and produce the critical technologies we need.”

Marin intends to bring up Finland as a special issue at the meeting visas issued to Russians from EU countries.

“The Commission has issued recommendations related to visas and visa practices, and now we have to make sure that all member states implement these recommendations. It cannot be that some of the member countries are shopping for visas and want to attract Russian tourists to see the sights and vacation in Europe at the same time as Russia is killing civilians in Ukraine,” said Marin.

“We need a unified line on the visa issue, and I think the Commission’s set of recommendations is the basis on which to proceed.”