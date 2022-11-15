EU | The migrant situation is getting more difficult in the shadow of Ukraine, the Mediterranean countries are shirking responsibility from others

The conflicts between the frontline countries have escalated. It could jeopardize France’s painstakingly negotiated political agreement on the distribution of migrants.

to EU countries the number of incoming asylum seekers has increased sharply during the autumn, and in some EU countries the reception of migrants is cracking under pressure.

At the same time, conflicts between EU countries have also grown. Again, there is an argument about how responsibility for newcomers would be distributed more evenly.

More than four million refugees from Ukraine have arrived in EU countries after the Russian attack. Those who come from Ukraine receive a residence permit and do not have to apply for asylum, but their income has also met the reception system.

The increase in the number of arrivals can be seen, for example, in the EU capital Brussels, where emergency accommodation places are full. People are sleeping on the streets, and the concern about their fate in the coming winter is growing.

In Belgium, it is estimated that the country’s number of asylum applications this year will rise to 45,000 applications, i.e. almost the same level as in 2015.

That autumn has been remembered by many: a record number of asylum seekers arrived in Europe, including as far as Finland, from Syria and Iraq, among others.

Movement decreased during the corona pandemic, and so did the number of asylum seekers, but it remained a temporary phenomenon.

In addition to new arrivals, there are asylum seekers who were stuck due to the corona restrictions and are now changing countries. Most of them have come from Syria and Afghanistan.

Domestic politics can quickly be seen in immigration policy. In Italy, a right-wing government came to power, and the first step was to prevent the Ocean Viking ship, which was transporting migrants rescued from the sea, from landing in Italy.

France allowed the ship into the port of Toulon and immediately announced that it was canceling an earlier agreement with Italy to receive 3,500 migrants.

Italy’s new interior minister Matteo Piantedos according to Italy has already received 90,000 migrants this year, so it would be time for others to do their part as well.

Italy, Greece, Cyprus and Malta announced last Saturday joint statement, according to which an agreement on the division of responsibilities must be reached between EU countries. Online magazine According to Politico countries also accuse NGOs of exacerbating the situation with their own maritime rescue work when they do not work together with national authorities.

Immigrants also come by air to the Western Balkans and continue from there. EU countries have been worried by the fact that, for example, Serbia has granted visa exemptions to African countries that do not recognize Kosovo.

In Finland, the number of asylum seekers is still exceptionally low. The most growth is among those coming from Russia.

The number of immigrants growing, it seems more and more embarrassing that the EU’s long-promised asylum policy reform is still on hold. At its core is precisely the demand that the burden of the recipient countries under the most pressure, i.e. mainly the Mediterranean countries, be shared among the other member countries.

Burden sharing would concretely mean that asylum seekers would be transferred from frontline countries to other EU countries. Each country would have a quota, how many applicants should be accepted.

Some countries strongly oppose this. That is why the reform proposal made in autumn 2020 is still stuck.

In June of this year, the French presidency at the time created a “solidarity declaration”, political agreement on internal transfers of migrants, but it has not progressed into practice. The agreement also includes 21 countries from outside the EU. Austria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Estonia, Denmark and Sweden are missing from the group.

Finland is involved, but concrete participation still requires a government decision. In practice, an internal transfer would mean, for Finland, receiving about two hundred asylum seekers from another EU country.

“We are very actively negotiating an EU-level solution. From Finland’s point of view, it is essential that the union has common rules of the game and that we are able to act immediately, for example, in situations where asylum seekers are used as instruments of hybrid influence,” says the CEO Minna Hulkkonen from the Immigration Department of the Ministry of the Interior.

The recent dispute between France and Italy is a bad sign for the agreement’s validity, especially since France itself canceled its promise to take migrants from Italy.

If necessary, EU countries are capable of quick action. When Belarus systematically directed migrants to EU territory a year ago, the Union gave the targets Poland, Latvia and Lithuania the right to make temporary exceptions to asylum regulations.

reform the progress depends very much on the current EU presidency country. The current president, the Czech Republic, is trying to shape solidarity into legal texts, which is not the easiest task in the world.

Next up is Sweden, whose new government’s immigration line seems to be getting stricter. It can be reflected in the desire to keep the matter moving in the EU.

In the second half of 2023, the presidency is held by Spain, which plans its foreign minister by José Manuel Albares including bringing immigration to the forefront of the issues he is pushing for, in addition to the situation in Ukraine.

“Spain is striving for an agreement that is balanced for everyone in terms of solidarity and responsibility. À la carte solidarity doesn’t work,” Albares said last week in Brussels when HS and a number of other European media interviewed him.

À la carte solidarity or selective solidarity means that countries can voluntarily choose how they will do their part in settling asylum seekers in Europe.

Albares seems to be already sure that the agreement will not be reached before the Spanish shift.

Spain is one of the frontline countries in immigration from Africa to Europe. Its territory also has the EU’s only land border with Africa, in North Africa’s Ceuta and Melilla.

The border has been troubled: in June a large number of African immigrants tried to get from northern Morocco to Melilla, resulting in the death of 23 migrants. Laundry in Spain is still going on, and the authorities are required to investigate the deaths.

There has been a border fence between Melilla in Spain and Morocco for a long time, which a large group of migrants tried to cross in June.

According to Albares, no immigration agreement will succeed unless the EU cooperates with countries of origin and transit.

Denmark has planned to send asylum seekers seeking Denmark to Rwanda in Africa to wait for their applications to be processed. According to Albares, cooperation with countries of origin and transit does not mean the Danish model:

“It hasn’t been on my mind for a second when I was thinking about a solution. That’s not the European way of doing things.”