EU | The member states accept the Commission's financial management despite Finland's opposition

For the first time during EU membership, Finland opposed the discharge of responsibility to the Commission. The reason was increased errors in EU budget payments.

Brussels

European the commission receives clean papers from the member states on managing and monitoring the EU budget, despite the objections of Finland and four other member states. The finance ministers of the EU countries voted to discharge the Commission from responsibility in Brussels on Tuesday.

Finland was not ready to accept the way in which the Commission supervises and manages the use of the common budget. This is the first time during Finland's EU membership that Finland objected to the discharge of liability.

The reason is Finland's concern about increasing errors in the use of EU funds.

The government and the audit committee of the parliament consider that the level of financial management in the EU has continuously deteriorated in recent years, so that Finland cannot support the recommendation of discharge from liability to the commission for the financial year 2022.

“The number of errors in the implementation of the EU budget has become too large. The commission needs to take action so that the amount turns down,” the finance minister Riikka Purra (ps) says in the release.

In addition to Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands, Austria and Sweden opposed the discharge. However, the majority of the member states disagreed, and the Council of Ministers decided to recommend that the European Parliament grant the European Commission discharge from responsibility for the implementation of the 2022 EU budget.

The European Parliament makes the final decision on granting discharge.

Finland the position is based on the EU Court of Auditors' critical assessment of the state of EU financial management in the fall. The court found that there are substantial and widespread errors in the management of EU budget expenditures.

The Court of Auditors reviews EU budget expenditures through random audits, and on the basis of these audits, it estimates that 4.2 percent of the expenditures have been paid in some way on incorrect grounds. EU funds have, for example, reimbursed expenses that are not eligible for support. The number of errors is considered essential if they are more than 2 percent of payments.

The error rate increased for the third year in a row. In particular, there are significant problems with the use of regional development funds.

In addition, there are problems with the implementation of the EU budget. In 2022, the EU budget had a record 453 billion euros of so-called unpaid commitments. They are EU grants that have been granted but not paid. Their number increased by more than one hundred billion euros from the previous year.

Because Finland was not ready to grant the Commission discharge from liability.

“Finland considers that, based on the findings presented by the Court of Auditors, the level of financial management in the EU has weakened. Finland considers that the large number of unpaid commitments and the slowness of the implementation of EU-funded programs as well as the clear increase in the number of errors point to deficiencies in the management and control of funds”, states the position of the Government and the audit committee.

“Finland believes that the Commission must strengthen measures to reduce the level of payment errors and that financial management must be improved in all areas by simplifying rules and administration and by making supervision more effective.”

