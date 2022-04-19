EU The latest revelation over the Pegasus spyware extends to the European Parliament, Spain allegedly spying on Catalan MEPs

The scavenger is said to have been the Spanish government, which has been scant. Parliament calls for action at EU level in addition to national investigations.

Brussels

The latest The revelation regarding the Pegasus anti-spyware program also extends to the European Parliament.

Two Spanish MEPs from Catalonia are believed to have been spying on dozens of other Catalan politicians. The resort has been the Pegasus program developed in Israel, which has been flooded with smartphones.

The program allows you to decrypt messages, photos and emails, record calls, secretly activate microphones and cameras, and track user movement.

The European Parliament has previously decided to set up a committee of inquiry, which began on Tuesday to investigate the misuse of Pegasus and similar spyware. A representative of the EPP group from Finland participates in the work Henna Virkkunen (kok).

Parliament may set up such temporary committees focusing on one subject. The Pegasus Committee will operate for one year.

In the latest the revelations targeted MEPs Diana Riba i Giner and Jordi Solé. They represent the Group of the Greens / European Free Alliance, which includes regional parties from across Europe.

According to the Catalan regional government, in addition to Riba i Giner and Solé, Pegasus has been spying on at least 60 politicians and activists seeking Catalan independence. The matter was investigated by the University of Toronto Citizen Lab Research Centerand the results of the study were reported first In New Yorker.

Catalan activists and the Citizen Lab believe that behind the spying is the Spanish government, which is opposed to Catalonia’s independence aspirations.

The Spanish government has been narrow-minded: according to the Ministry of the Interior, all monitoring of telecommunications in the country is by court order and in compliance with the law.

Spokesman for the Spanish Government Isabel Rodriguezin according to the government has nothing to hide and is ready to cooperate in the investigation of the case.

PegasusThe program is said to be widely used around the world. In Europe, the Polish government has used Pegasus to monitor political opponents and prosecutors, and in Hungary the government is accused of using Pegasus software against journalists.

Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said he cleared in January cyber espionage cases against Finnish diplomats working abroad. According to the ministry, the resort was Pegasus.

News agency Reuters said a week agoand the EU Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders would have been spy on Pegasus last year. In addition, four other employees of the Commission were espioned.

The Group of the Greens / European Free Alliance held a briefing on the latest revelation on Tuesday, with Riba i Giner and a number of other MEPs from other parliamentary groups calling for EU-level action, including a clear EU ban on Pegasus to monitor politicians, journalists and lawyers.

MEPs also demand that Parliament regularly help Members check whether Pegasus or other similar spyware is installed on their phones.