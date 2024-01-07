EU | The Italian foreign minister wants an EU army: “If we don't speed things up, we're really out of the game”

For example, in 2015, President Sauli Niinistö supported the idea of ​​a joint EU army.

Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani wants a common army for the EU. Tajani told about it in the Italian newspaper La Stampa published on Sunday in the interview.

Tajani justifies the EU army with the conflicts currently going on in the world and the competition with great powers such as the United States, China, India and Russia.

“If we want to be ambassadors of peace, we need a European army. This is an essential requirement for an effective European foreign policy,” said Tajani.

I understood according to the competition between the great powers, only the EU can ultimately protect Europeans.

“Therefore, defense and a joint army must be made a concrete fact. It cannot be delayed any longer. National opposition to such 'shards of self-determination' is always strong, but if we remain divided, we will always be defenseless sparrows in a world where eagles fly,” Tajani said.

Dead in the summer of 2023 Silvio Berlusconi According to Tajani, who represents the center-right Forza Italia party he founded, the purpose of the army is not to go to war, but it should be ready for peacekeeping and observation, and act as a deterrent.

The joint army should also be committed to cooperation, even if national goals and justifications differ.

“If we don't speed things up, we're really out of the game.”

Thought Over the years, the EU army has come up in the discussion from time to time. For example, in 2015, the then president of the EU Commission Jean-Claude Juncker raised the issue as the basis for the continued tightening of relations between the EU and Russia.

Also the president of Finland Sauli Niinistö was worth it strongly thought.

“It would be good for Finland to participate in supporting this. It would be a serious and genuine demonstration that the EU defends its values,” Niinistö said at the time.

In 2018 President of France Emmanuel Macron told in a radio interview that he wants an EU army. The idea was also supported by the Chancellor of Germany at the time Angela Merkel. Macron justified his claim in the same way as Tajani now.

“We cannot protect Europeans if we do not decide on a real European army,” Macron said.

Served as High Representative of the European Union's foreign and security policy in 2014–2019 Federica Mogherini told That Macron's and Merkel's demands are pointless, because the EU “is not a military alliance” and “doesn't compete with NATO”.