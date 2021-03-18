EU The Hungarian ruling party, Fidesz, is different from the EPP

Fidesz left the EPP parliamentary group as early as March.

Hungary the ruling party Fidesz differs from the European party EPP. The vice-president of Fidesz spoke about the matter Katalin Novak On Twitter on Thursday.

As early as the beginning of March, Fidesz left an amendment to its rules to the EPP parliamentary group, which approved an amendment to its rules that would allow entire party delegations to be separated from the group. Previously, it was only possible to dismiss individual MEPs. In practice, therefore, Fidesz resigned before it was dismissed.

In the background was years of pain with Fidesz. Fidesz had acted contrary to the values ​​of the EPP, undermining, for example, the rule of law. For a long time, some of the parties belonging to the EPP had called for the dismissal of Fidesz.

The EPP, or European People’s Party, is the European Party of the Coalition Party and the Christian Democrats. Of the Finnish MEPs, three members of the Coalition Party sit in the EPP group.