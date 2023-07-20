EU | The foreign ministers are talking about Ukraine in Brussels – they would like a 20 billion euro money pot for lethal support

The ministers are discussing whether a Ukrainian defense fund could be created under the European Peace Fund.

EU countries foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels today to discuss, among other things, Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Turkey and Europe’s economic security.

Among other things, what is being discussed is whether 20 billion euros could be set aside under the current EU peace fund to support Ukraine’s defense for the next four years. This would create sustainability for the pan-European armed support that has been given to Ukraine in its extended war of aggression against Russia.

Finland is represented at the meeting by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen (cook). Among other things, it is clear from the preparatory material produced by his ministry that Finland’s attitude towards the new proposals from the European Peace Fund regarding increasing support for Ukraine is fundamentally sympathetic.

After the expansion of Russia’s war of aggression, the European Peace Fund was also used for the first time to support the delivery of lethal aid. The fund has supported the member countries of the Union with the repayment shares they have received from the ammunition and weapons aid they have supplied to Ukraine.

Along with the possible new defense fund, the question of whether it would be possible to finance Ukraine’s procurements directly instead of just paying the repayment shares to the member countries will be raised.

Over lunch the foreign ministers are scheduled to discuss the EU’s relationship with Turkey.

Last week, on the eve of the NATO summit, there was drama in Vilnius when Turkey unexpectedly wanted to link its own EU membership path to the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership.

The fulfillment of Turkey’s and Sweden’s membership criteria in two different organizations should not be related in any way, but despite this, Turkey connected things with its president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the exits.

To Sweden’s relief, Erdoğan flashed the green light in Vilnius for the ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership, even though the progress of Turkey’s EU membership is far from certain.

Although after the elections, Turkey has been more calm than before with its neighbors Cyprus and Greece, for example, its democracy, the rule of law, the situation of fundamental rights and the freedom of the press have been in a weak position for a long time.

Third a significant theme at the meeting of foreign ministers is how the intensification of great power competition affects economic security. In practice, this question revolves around China, with which Europe tries to balance between nurturing trade relations and reducing critical dependencies.

“Finland considers that in a world of interdependencies, separating the EU from global production chains is not realistic or achievable,” the materials produced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs say.

However, the paper considers that strengthening the economic security of the EU requires a critical examination of dependencies.

Also the Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleban and the US Secretary of State by Antony Blinken is scheduled to participate in the meeting remotely.