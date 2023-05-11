EU, the first rules imposed for AI. Here’s what changes now

The European Parliament for the first time in its history it has been called upon to express itself on a subject that until a few years ago was only science fiction, but which is now concrete and it’s also scary for hers potential: artificial intelligence. The European Union has given the green light to the first package of measures but voting for the prohibition total use of AI technologies for the Facial recognition in public places in EU states. With 58 votes in favour, 36 against and 10 abstentions, the Justice and Internal Market committees approved the total ban of such technologies, requested by Socialists, Greens and Liberals and subjected to a separate vote due to the opposition of the Populars.

The theme it’s been a long time divisive. Who is against facial recognition control – Brando Benifeihead of delegation of the Democratic Party and rapporteur of the measureleading – to this type of technology claims that it is comprehensive surveillance systems. “We are on the verge of implementing historic legislation that must stand the test of time. It is essential to build the trust of citizens in the development of AI, define the European way to address the extraordinary changes that are already taking place, as well as guide the policy debate on AI globally,” said Benifei. Those in favor argue, however, that the development of such systems can prevent crimes and safeguard the national security.

