ROME. A lost game in the Mediterranean tempts Giorgia Meloni: ask Brussels for delegation on migrantsThe climate at Palazzo Chigi is not the best, the Prime Minister claims the move of not having voted Ursula von der Leyen’s second termbut at the same time is having a hard time digesting the slap in the face from NATO. Italy had asked to nominate a special representative of the Atlantic Alliance for the Southern front. Last week, during the Washington summit, the Prime Minister announced her candidacy. The outgoing Secretary Jens Stoltenberg, instead, opted for the Spaniard Javier Colomina, former Deputy Secretary General of NATO. The affair has caused great resentment in the Italian government, so much so that it has induced the permanent representative to the Atlantic Alliance, Marco Peronaci, to send a letter to the Secretary. In the letter, revealed by The paperexpressed “surprise and disappointment” at the timing of the appointment, which comes at the end of the Norwegian’s mandate, who will be replaced in October by former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, with whom Meloni had spoken about the matter.

Strasbourg, von der Leyen confirmed as President of the European Commission



The question of the European Commissioner is, however, the most urgent. After the Strasbourg vote, von der Leyen received a message: “nothing personal”, in the sense that while reiterating the impossibility of supporting a European majority de facto extended to the Greens, the Prime Minister wanted to keep a channel open. And to explore it in this decisive phase, the role of Antonio Tajani could prove useful. Yesterday the Prime Minister met the Foreign Minister at Palazzo Chigia meeting that had international crises on the agenda, but in which Europe was obviously discussed. The deputy prime minister has digested, as his role requires, Meloni’s no to von der Leyen and is now working to avoid collapsing bridges. Those that Matteo Salvini instead wants to blow up, by attacking the new Commission. Tajani, then, advises “avoiding executive vice-presidencies”, one of Italy’s requests, to ensure “balance” in the Commission.

In the last few hours Meloni has been tempted to shuffle things around: if the negotiations were to get stuck, why not try to get the Mediterranean assigned, the new “ministry” that von der Leyen has created for the next five years? Much depends on how many competences will be foreseen for that position. Brussels explains that it will not be a commissioner with an exclusively symbolic value and if there really were powers in the field of immigration, and cooperation with African countries then the government could think about it, perhaps selling it to public opinion as a sort of extension of the Mattei Plan. This path, however, encounters more than one resistance. The wing of the FdI government that is more attentive to the productive worlds and those who know the mechanisms of the EU best have warned the prime minister against this hypothesis, which risks being an empty box, asking to shift all energies to a heavier portfolio. In any case, the absolute priority will be that the commissioner for the Mediterranean does not go to Spain, after the disagreement over the NATO envoy to the South, but at most to Greece or Malta. Obviously, the profile of the candidate that Italy wants to propose also plays a part. Meloni has not changed her mind: Minister Raffaele Fitto must go to Brussels and if Von der Leyen imposes a list that also includes a woman on governments, it will be a purely formal notification and will probably come from civil society.. And it is precisely on the figure of Fitto that the proposal coming from Brussels is being tailored: the Cohesion policies. For the current Minister of European Affairs, it would be, by biography, the ideal position. But at Palazzo Chigi, it is believed that it is a portfolio with a limited scope of action, even if it were to include the management of the PNRR. And so the eyes remain fixed on the Budget (even if “it foresees many possible problems and few glories”, some technicians point out) and on Competition, which however is difficult to assign to a country that has many open disputes with the Commission on this issue. There are two weeks to decide. In Brussels, they hope that the choice will be less troubled than the one staged in Strasbourg.